Cocoa Extract Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive Rate by 2028

Cocoa extract, predominantly used in chocolate formulations, provides several health benefits such as better blood flow, improved insulin sensitivity, and antioxidant effects. With increasing demand for food products of high nutritional profile on the account of growing prevalence of lifestyles diseases such as obesity and diabetes, the cocoa extract market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. The cocoa extract is gaining increasing demand with expansion of specialty or premium chocolate products. Consumers are seeking higher quality and higher cocoa content in chocolates which is likely to accelerate the growth of cocoa extract market.

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Segmentation

The cocoa extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, nature and end use.

On the basis of product form, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Food & beverage industry

Compounds

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Dairy

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

