Canada captain Christine Sinclair missed a penalty to become the first player in history to score a six. World Cups Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria.

The 40-year-old striker, making his 324th appearance for the Canadian national team, had his spot kick saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Siamaka Nanadosi early in the second half.

Nnadozie was impressive throughout the Group B match, making a number of key saves to earn a determined Nigeria team a crucial point.

Deborah Abiodun was shown a late red card but Nigeria’s 10 players held out for a goalless draw.

“I’m going to embarrass her, but I think she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the world,” Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said, according to the BBC.

“I think Shiamaka’s save really lit the fire and made us realize that there’s still something to play for.”

Sinclair is one of only three players to score in five FIFA World Cups – along with Brazil’s Marta and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hannah McKay/Reuters Shiamaka Natoshi celebrates after the match.

Sinclair, one of soccer’s all-time leading scorers, has scored a remarkable 190 international goals when Canada face the Republic of Ireland, who lost 1-0 to Australia on Thursday.

Canada is considered one of the favorites for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following recent wins.

In 2021, it won the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout to win its first major international title.

Despite winning the tournament and having talented teams, Canada struggled when it came to World Cups.

It has reached the knockout stage of the last two editions of the tournament, including reaching the round of 16 in 2019, making it the first time the team has reached the knockout stage of a World Cup held outside the United States and Canada.

However, with its increasingly star-studded squad – featuring players who appear regularly and win trophies around the world – expectations are high this year.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Christine Sinclair misses out on World Cup history

From the offensive depth of Sinclair and Adriana Lyon to the solid defense featuring the likes of Allisha Chapman, Kadisha Buchanan, Shelina Zatorski and Ashley Lawrence, it’s hard to find a weakness in Canada’s team.

Nigeria, the 40th-ranked African team in the world, will next face hosts Australia on July 27 at the 2023 tournament.

Despite the Super Falcons reaching the round of 16 in 2019 – the first time since 1999 – Nigeria have lost more matches and conceded more goals than any other team at the World Cup.

Over the years, Nigeria has become one of the fixtures of the World Cup, playing in its ninth edition as one of the seven nations featured in each tournament.