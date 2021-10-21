China Evergrande secures extension on defaulted $260 mln bond

The China Evergrande Centre is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone SiuEvergrande secures 3+ mth extension on Jumbo Fortune Bond -REDD

Evergrande’s stake sale to Hopson is its second deal to collapse

Evergrande, Hopson trade blame over deal collapse

Market sentiment fragile despite government reassurances

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has secured an extension on a defaulted bond, financial provider REDD reported on Thursday, offering rare respite to the developer a day after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed.

