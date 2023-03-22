China and Russia confirm multi-year economic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception following talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023.

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to cooperate in various economic and trade fields, the two countries said on Wednesday.

Prominent on the list are increasing use of the “local” currency, according to Chinese state media. The Kremlin is very transparent The yuan and ruble already account for two-thirds of bilateral trade agreement payments.

Other areas covered in the agreement include: expanding bilateral trade, cooperation on energy and food security, and improving rail and other cross-border logistics infrastructure.

China is already Russia’s largest trading partner. Official statements from both sides While the plan focused on the years up to 2030, it released few details on numbers or an implementation timeline.

The strengthening of Russia-China economic cooperation comes as the US and its allies have approved an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Beijing has called for peace talks but has refused to call it an invasion.

Xi traveled to Moscow this week on his first state visit since taking office for an unprecedented third term earlier this month – further consolidating his power. “The Russian side held a grand welcome ceremony at the airport,” read China’s report. “Military Band Plays National Anthems of China and Russia.”

As it happens, Russia’s economic pact is more comprehensive than Beijing’s.

While the Chinese side only said it would “commit to significantly increase bilateral trade volume by 2030,” the Kremlin release described the planned trade growth as “multifold.”

China’s imports from Russia rose nearly 49% in yuan terms to 763.75 billion yuan ($110.89 billion) last year, according to China Customs data accessed by Air Information. This is faster than the approximately 28% increase in 2021.