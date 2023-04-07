‘Chilling effect’: Journalist arrests make Russia harder

The exodus began nearly a year ago, in the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Western news agencies, President Vladimir V. Putin has pulled reporters from Moscow and suspended their newsgathering in Russia in the face of a severe crackdown on freedom of speech. The danger for journalists in a country where it is suddenly a crime to describe a war as “war” is high.

Some outlets, such as the BBC, quickly began their work in the country; Others, such as Bloomberg News, did not return. Newspapers that once maintained permanent Moscow bureaus began rotating reporters in and out of safer posts such as Berlin and Dubai. However, despite the challenging situation, Western correspondents remained hopeful that their work could continue.

That hope was dashed by last week’s arrest Ivan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter believed to be the first American reporter accused of spying in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. The son of Soviet Jewish immigrants, Mr. The Journal denies the allegations against Gershkovich, 31, and the Biden administration has pressed for his release.