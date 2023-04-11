Chicago selected to host 2024 Democratic National Convention – NBC Chicago

Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which will select the party’s presidential nominee, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Illinois Governor’s Spokesman JP Pritzker has topped the bids for NBC 5, Atlanta and New York.

The Democratic National Committee announced the news in a release Tuesday morning, saying the Midwest remains an “important Democratic stronghold.”

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Democrats will come together to show our historic progress, including building the economy from the middle and bottom up, not the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing manufacturing growth and creating more than 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard-working Americans — and now It’s time to finish the job.

The conference is scheduled to be held on August 19-22, 2024 at the United Center.

Last year, officials announced an effort to bring the conference to Chicago. Video notification It was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people across the country to an unforgettable event that highlights our party’s vision to lift up working families and the often marginalized and disadvantaged,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality and world-renowned attractions showcase the best of America and its people represent the heart of our nation.”

Lightfoot said the conference “will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth in our city.” Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said during the event that he “looks forward to working with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago’s diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality industry. And our greatest asset: our amazing people.”

Illinois Sen. Tommy Duckworth said Chicago’s “union labor advantage, hotel capacity” and the city’s location played a role in its selection over other cities.

“We’re in the middle of battleground states,” he told NBC 5 shortly after the announcement.

Republicans last year chose Milwaukee, in the swing state of Wisconsin, for their 2024 national convention.

The DNC also noted that the city will “reveal President Biden’s economic agenda of rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing manufacturing growth and creating good-paying middle-class jobs.”

Chicago last hosted a conference in 1996.