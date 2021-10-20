Charles Barkley Says 1 Thing ‘Still Bugs Me’ About Anti-Vaccine Kyrie Irving

NBA legend Charles Barkley went after enemy of antibody competitors on Tuesday, specifically Kyrie Irving, who has been sidelined by the Brooklyn Nets for declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barkley, during the TNT halftime show, said it “actually messes with me” that Irving is getting half of his $35 million compensation as he passes on the season on account of his position.

The Nets didn’t need low maintenance player in the blend and nixed Irving since expert competitors in New York must be completely immunized to play or practice in open scenes.

Barkley additionally dismissed off track correlations of Irving to late fighter Muhammad Ali, who was prohibited from boxing for a long time subsequent to declining the draft into the Vietnam War.

“Individuals say he resembles Ali,” said Barkley. “Try not to contrast anyone with Ali.”

Irving is “still going to make $17 million sitting at home,” Barkley noted.

Barkley additionally disagreed with individual previous NBA player Kenny Smith’s compassion for Irving, who has said he’s rejecting the immunization since it’s “what’s best for me.”

“Most importantly, you don’t get the immunization for yourself, you get it for others,” Barkley said. “I got immunized. I can hardly wait to get the sponsor. You don’t get immunized only for yourself. Like [NBA Commissioner] Adam [Silver] said, you get immunized for your family first, you get inoculated for your partners second.”

“I figure everyone ought to get inoculated,” Barkley added, noticing he was “glad for the Nets for laying down the law and for saying, ‘No, we’re not going to manage this half on, half off'” and permit Irving just to play out and about.