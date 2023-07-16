Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Carlos Algaras of Spain during the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Novak Djokovic is looking to capture his third major title of 2023 and the 24th of his illustrious career. Looking for his first win at Wimbledon and second major overall, Carlos Algarz stands in his way at the All England Club.

After Djokovic swept the first set 6-1, the second set defined the type of thrilling back-and-forth action expected from this burgeoning rivalry. Djokovic was 2-0 down early and held serve until the set tiebreaker. Algaraz had to fight off a set point from Djokovic, eventually winning the tiebreaker 9-7. It snapped Djokovic’s stunning Grand Slam streak of 15 straight tiebreakers.

Algaraz continued the momentum as he broke Djokovic in the opening game of the third set. She broke him back 4-1 in what was instantly hailed as one of the most thrilling matches in Wimbledon history. The numbers don’t lie: 33 points, 13 deuces, nearly 27 minutes. Algaraz fought off eight game points from Djokovic – and had seven break points – before winning. He then stormed through the rest of the set to win 6-1 and take a two-set-to-one lead in the match.

10:48 AM and — Djokovic rushed the net for a sensational save, holding serve and leveling the second set at 5-all.

10:25 AM and — Djokovic helped level the second set at 3-all.

10:04 AM ET Djokovic wasted no time in returning to his advantage as he broke Algaraz in the third game of the second set.

9:58 AM ET – Despite dropping the first set, Algaraz got off to a fast start in the second, winning the first game and looking very solid in his first final on Center Court. Algaraz breaks Djokovic to go up 2-0. It was Djokovic’s 4th service game loss at this year’s tournament.

9:45 am and – Algaraz managed to take one game before a dominant Djokovic took the final leg of the first set to win 6-1. Djokovic was 79-1 on ESPN when he won the first set at Wimbledon.

9:38 AM ET – Djokovic started fast against Algaraz, going 5-0 up in the first set. Facing a break point in the fourth game, the Serbian eventually broke the young Spaniard to save serve.