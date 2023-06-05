California officials are investigating a flight of migrants to Sacramento

Sixteen immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia suddenly flew to California on a private plane and were dropped off Friday outside a church building in Sacramento, accusing a contractor for a state-funded Florida program of transporting the group from outside Texas. Immigrant center under false promise of jobs if immigrants agree to take them to California.

“We believe it’s Florida,” California Attorney General Rob Ponta said in an interview Sunday, citing documents shown to immigration officials upon arrival that said their trip was “managed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management” and its contractor, Verdol Systems.

Mr. Trump, who is investigating the episode, said he approached the immigrants, who were not fluent in English, outside El Paso and told them in “broken Spanish” to sign documents as a condition of boarding a flight to Sacramento. Ponta’s office said. But not everyone understood where they were going and not everyone signed up.

The episode reflected an aggressive tactic used by hard-line Republican governors to protest President Biden’s immigration policies by sending dozens of immigrants to Democratic-led states and cities with little explanation or warning. Verdol Systems was used by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to transport two South American immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, a Democratic-leaning Massachusetts island, in the fall.