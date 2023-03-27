Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to the Final Four while LSU overcomes its cold shooting

Iowa advances to the final four of the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history after Kaitlyn Clark led a 97-83 victory over fifth-seeded Louisville.

An offensive attack, perhaps, is an understatement. Clark finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. First 40-point triple-double In any NCAA Tournament sport, men’s or women’s.

Although the Cardinals narrowed Iowa’s lead at times, the question Friday in Dallas was less about which team would advance to the national semifinals and more about what Clark would accomplish with his display on the floor.

At halftime, Clark had 22 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists. How much more can she accumulate?

A lot, it turned out.