Bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and son recovered 24 days after Arkansas kayak trip

The bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son Charlie have been recovered 24 days after they went missing during a kayaking trip in Arkansas, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Morris and her son after they were reported missing on March 16. said.

Officials said the bodies were recovered thanks to the technology and efforts of the Carroll County Mennonite Disaster Services and Christian Aid Ministries search and rescue team, which used remotely piloted underwater vehicles in “challenging environments” down to depths of 180 feet.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the families of Shuck and Charlie, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help the family find closure and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Chuck and Charlie Morris and we are grateful today to help bring closure,” the sheriff’s office said.

In mid-March, the pair went missing during a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake, a reservoir in the northwest corner of the state, prompting an elaborate rescue effort.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the effort involved dive crews, boats, dogs and multiple agencies.

But within days the search operation turned into a rescue effort.

“Searching this lake is a serious challenge, but we’re doing the best we can,” said Tony Wade, director of operations for Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. CBS Colorado.

Lake water temperatures have dropped into the 30s and 40s in the days since the kayakers went missing, CBS Colorado reported. Humans can only survive in water at 35 to 40 degrees for a maximum of 90 minutes. US Coast Guard Supt.

“You’re going to go into shock right away,” Wade said. “It’s a 100% recovery.”

Within days of the disappearance, other members of Lotus said they feared Morris and her son were dead.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charlie has shifted to a rescue. With the help of K9 teams, there is a possible location in the lake, but temperature, weather and logistical challenges have prevented a deep recovery so far,” the band said. wrote on Twitter on March 21.

“While we mourn deeply, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charlie’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many,” the band added.

— Emily Mae Chachor contributed reporting.