Biden praised the debt-ceiling deal in his State of the Nation address

President Biden hailed a rare example of bipartisan cooperation in Washington on Friday, saying in his first prime-time speech from the Oval Office that this week’s legislative budget deal averted an economic disaster from repaying the nation’s debt.

The legislation, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, passed the Senate late Thursday after receiving broad support in the House earlier in the week. The bill suspends the debt ceiling for two years and cuts spending.

Sitting behind a sturdy desk, Mr. Biden said he would soon sign the legislation and sought to reassure Americans that strong job growth — the economy added 339,000 jobs in May alone — would not be distracted by global fears that the U.S. ready to pay its dues.

“Retaining the full trust and credit of the United States is essential for all the progress we have made over the past few years,” said Mr. Biden said: “Passing this budget deal is critical. The stakes couldn’t be higher.