Best bets for NBA picks, Lakers-Warriors and Heat-Knicks: Defending champs stay alive; More hits at MSG

Now we’re in the thick of it NBA Come the playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will offer daily picks for the postseason. Sam Quinn makes at least one pick every game NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Special game | New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

We chose the over for Game 4, and while it didn’t register as a win, the logic of that choice still holds. For these teams to continue to struggle to score this much, there is very little fruit in the offensive end. Somehow, in the second-highest-scoring game of the series, neither team made more than a third of their 3-point attempts. The Knicks are still shooting 24.8% on open 3-pointers for the series, and they’re down to 32.3% on wide-open 3s. The Knicks aren’t going to go wild from deep, but we should expect better shooting in Game 5, which could lead to another over. Test: Above 209.5

Special game | Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers were in this exact situation last round. They won Game 1 in Memphis, relaxed for Game 2, took care of business in Games 3 and 4, and with a chance for an easy series win in Game 5, they folded in the second half and allowed the Grizzlies to continue. For the sixth game. That is the trend of this team. They only play their best basketball when they have to. They’re not in Game 5, so the Warriors are rightly favored. Pick: Warriors -6.5