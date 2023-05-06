Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2023

17 minutes ago

Everyone can learn something from Warren Buffett, including Bill Nygren of Oakmark Funds.

One practice that stands out is using adjusted GAAP accounting for intangible assets, the value investor said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

“I think GAAP accounting is really aimed at a concrete world,” he said. “You can touch and feel it and it goes on the balance sheet. If you can’t touch or feel it, spend it.”

But that system is not “representative of the economy,” and there are investments in the business world for things like research and development and brand value.

“They’re all on the balance sheet at zero,” Nygren said. “If you’re not making adjustments as a value investor, you’re limiting your universe unnecessarily.”

Although Oakmark Funds does not own shares of Berkshire Hathaway, Nygren called it an attractive investment opportunity for many.

“Berkshire rarely exhibits the level of controversy required to create a truly attractive value stock, but it’s a great business,” he said. “It runs very well, which is why it’s not cheap enough to meet our criteria.”

– Samantha Subin