Behind ‘Zero Covid’, China’s economy is starting to recover

While China’s consumers are wary of buying big-ticket items like cars or apartments, they’re spending again. Many factories are still operating below capacity, but exports have strengthened. Although construction of new homes is slow, investment in infrastructure and manufacturing is strong.

China’s economic growth rebounded faster than expected in the first three months of the year after the government abruptly lifted strict “zero Covid” measures in early December.

China’s economy grew by 4.5 percent from January to March compared to the same months last year, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. Despite a decline in car sales, retail sales, a barometer of consumers’ willingness to spend, rose 10.6 percent in March.

Stocks for rest of the world are higher. China has been the world’s biggest engine of growth for the past two decades. Despite tensions with the US and growing disagreements with Europe, China remains highly interdependent with its two economies. The International Monetary Fund warned last week that the world faces a growing risk of a painful recession this year as central bankers in the West raise interest rates and banks falter.