Beautiful, from a distance: selected photos from Australia’s nature photography competition

Photo of lcadmin lcadminSeptember 2, 2021
1

Photo Nature Photography Competition Australia Kangaroo1. Morning dance. Photographed in Hillsboro National Park. Photo: Michael EastwellPhoto Nature Photography Competition Australia Parrot 2. Does he memorize words? The King of Cape York. Photo: Matt WrightPhoto Nature Photography Competition Australia Mant Ray3. Great camouflage. Fiddler rays covered his body with sand to disguise himself. Photographed in Cabbage Tree Bay. Photo: Pete McGeePhoto Gervis Bay Nature Photography Competition4. The shoreline of Jervis Bay at night. Photo: Jordan Robins Photo Nature Photography Competition Australia Bird Landing 5. Soft landing. Photographed in Long Reef, Sydney. Photo: Adie Connor,Photo Nature Photography Competition Australia Fish Jumps6. What is he jumping for? An amphibious fish photographed in Assyrian swamps in Western Australia. Photo: Scott Portelli Photo Penguin Nature Photography Competition7. Life on the edge. Penguins on the edge of the Snares Islands in the New Zealand area. Photo: Richard RobinsonPhoto Nature Photography Competition Australia Crocodile-eating ants8. Black ants are clad in a broad-tailed gecko in the Sydney area. Definitely an unusual sight. Photo: Ken GriffithsPhoto National Nature Park Nature Photography Competition9. Royal National Park. Photo: Gary DunnettPhoto Australia Nature Photography Competition Kangaroo on the Water 10.Run on the water. Photo: Christian Spencer,Photo Nature Photography Competition Australia Crowded Birds11. Nice together. Photographed in Kosciuszko National Park. Photo: Charles Davis

Photo of lcadmin lcadminSeptember 2, 2021
1
Photo of lcadmin

lcadmin

Back to top button