Beautiful, from a distance: selected photos from Australia’s nature photography competition
1. Morning dance. Photographed in Hillsboro National Park. Photo: Michael Eastwell2. Does he memorize words? The King of Cape York. Photo: Matt Wright3. Great camouflage. Fiddler rays covered his body with sand to disguise himself. Photographed in Cabbage Tree Bay. Photo: Pete McGee4. The shoreline of Jervis Bay at night. Photo: Jordan Robins 5. Soft landing. Photographed in Long Reef, Sydney. Photo: Adie Connor,6. What is he jumping for? An amphibious fish photographed in Assyrian swamps in Western Australia. Photo: Scott Portelli 7. Life on the edge. Penguins on the edge of the Snares Islands in the New Zealand area. Photo: Richard Robinson8. Black ants are clad in a broad-tailed gecko in the Sydney area. Definitely an unusual sight. Photo: Ken Griffiths9. Royal National Park. Photo: Gary Dunnett10.Run on the water. Photo: Christian Spencer,11. Nice together. Photographed in Kosciuszko National Park. Photo: Charles Davis