Beautiful, from a distance: selected photos from Australia’s nature photography competition

1. Morning dance. Photographed in Hillsboro National Park. Photo: Michael Eastwell 2. Does he memorize words? The King of Cape York. Photo: Matt Wright 3. Great camouflage. Fiddler rays covered his body with sand to disguise himself. Photographed in Cabbage Tree Bay. Photo: Pete McGee 4. The shoreline of Jervis Bay at night. Photo: Jordan Robins 5. Soft landing. Photographed in Long Reef, Sydney. Photo: Adie Connor, 6. What is he jumping for? An amphibious fish photographed in Assyrian swamps in Western Australia. Photo: Scott Portelli 7. Life on the edge. Penguins on the edge of the Snares Islands in the New Zealand area. Photo: Richard Robinson 8. Black ants are clad in a broad-tailed gecko in the Sydney area. Definitely an unusual sight. Photo: Ken Griffiths 9. Royal National Park. Photo: Gary Dunnett 10.Run on the water. Photo: Christian Spencer, 11. Nice together. Photographed in Kosciuszko National Park. Photo: Charles Davis



