Batman? Guilty Gear announced for Strife, Asuka r. Cruise seemed to be joking



















It was previously announced that Guilty Gear Strive's next DLC character would be slightly delayed until April, but we didn't know their identity until tonight.











Arc System Works Revealed Following Arc World Tour 2022 Finals Batman? (aka Delilah) will be the 3rd DLC character joining the second season of the game.



















Delilah, from the Strive’s Another Story expansion, enlists her brother’s broken bedframe from the Guilty Gear XRD series to do most of the fighting for her.





Unlike the original Batman, Delilah isn’t bound to the contraption and can move around on her own, even as she fights alongside the machine, which has seen its best days.













We see some familiar moves like head tosses and top spin options, but she’s a bit of a straight fighter compared to her brother.





Batman? The new Stage Fairies Forest Factory is scheduled to release on April 6, 2023 as part of Season Pass 2 for Strive.





At the conclusion of the trailer, ArcSys has revealed a brief teaser for the next DLC character that will be Striving for May, and Asuka R. Looks like the time has come to see Cruise in action.















Fans have been waiting to see what Asuka (aka that man) is capable of as a fighting game character for over 20 years, and given her role in the story we’ve had to wait longer to get her than we initially thought. Looks like Master Magician is just a few months away.





To round out the night’s announcements, the developers also announced that they are already working on Season 3 for Guilty Gear Strive, so support for the game will continue until at least 2024.





Can you watch the full trailer for Batman? below.


























