Automated Terminal Tractor Market Size is Poised to Expand 1.4X in terms of Value, at a CAGR of 3.3% During the Forecast Period of 2020-2030

Terminal Tractor Market Research Study In Brief

The business intelligence study for the Terminal Tractor market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. Sales of the terminal tractor market are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 235 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030) and surpass a market value of US$ 875 Mn by 2030.

Additionally, the Terminal Tractor market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Terminal Tractor market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

“Suspension of manufacturing and logistics activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to short-term implications on the demand for terminal tractors. However, the market is set to regain traction over the coming years, owing to revolution in the retail sector, emergence of e-Commerce platforms, and increase in seaborne trade activities, which will create high demand for terminal tractors across the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Technological advancements such as electrification of terminal tractors and integration of Internet of things (IoT), coupled with rising demand for automation at port terminals, warehouses, and distribution centers, are expected to fuel the adoption of terminal tractors. Further, rising international trade activities are encouraging users to opt for terminal tractors to boost work efficiency and reduce human error. This, in turn, will pave the way for significant opportunities for terminal tractor manufactures, globally.

Key Segments of Terminal Tractor Market

Fact.MR’s study on the terminal tractor market offers information divided into five key segments — fuel, end use, product, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories for the better understanding of readers.

For More Insights: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/28/1907829/0/en/Port-Terminals-to-Account-for-3-5th-Shares-in-Terminal-Tractors-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

Fuel End Use Product Ownership Region Conventional Fuel Below 200 HP

Above 200 HP Port Terminals Conventional Rental North America Alternative Fuel (CNG/LNG) Below 200 HP

Above 200 HP Intermodal Facilities Automated Industrial & Commercial Latin America Electric Other Applications Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from Terminal Tractor Market Study

By fuel, conventional fuel terminal tractors are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 90% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

By end use, port terminals are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3% and be valued 2.8X more than intermodal facilities by the end of 2020.

By ownership, the industrial and commercial segment is anticipated to expand 1.4X by gaining 90 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

The terminal tractor market in East Asia is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of over 4%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 2.3X than East Asia and account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Strategic Agreements to Remain Key Strategy in Terminal Tractor Market

Key players in the terminal tractor market are Kalmar Inc., REV Group Inc. Terberg Group B.V., Konecranes Oyj, MAFI Transport-System GmbH, CVS Ferrari, Volvo AB, Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Mol CY nv., TICO Terminal Services, and AUTOCAR LLC., among others. Prominent players are continuously focusing on maintaining agreements with several clients to expand their global footprints.

Through such agreements, companies are focusing on broadening their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In 2020, Kalmar Inc., entered into an agreement with Australian company Nyrstar for the supply of heavy terminal tractors. Through this agreement, the company will supply 3 terminal tractors – TR618i, which are designed for moving heavy loads in any condition and also comply with EU Stage V emission norms.

In 2020, Terberg Group entered into an agreement with the Port of Helsingborg, a Swedish container specialist, for the supply of YT203-EV electric terminal tractors. These electric terminal tractors will have a battery pack capacity of 222 kWh, which will enable the port to save on maintenance and diesel.

