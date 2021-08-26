Australia: Record number of daily infections, clashes between police and protesters in Melbourne

Australian police clashed today with some 4,000 protesters in Melbourne, rejoicing over the country’s corona closure. This is while the state reports the highest number of daily infections since the outbreak.

Read more in Calcalist:

The police used pepper gas to dissolve the demonstration in Melbourne, held hundreds of demonstrators – and distributed fines of Australian $ 5,000 ($ 3,600). This, after Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews extended the closure from Melbourne, the state capital, to the rest of the country.

Melbourne police have warned residents not to join the demonstration: “It is ridiculous to think people can be so selfish and demonstrate at this time.”

In Sydney, police prevented protesters from gathering. In the city, which has over 5 million inhabitants, a total closure was imposed about two months ago – something that failed to prevent the virus from spreading.

“New South Wales is in a very dangerous situation,” said Brad Hazard, the country’s health minister, whose capital is Sydney. “This is not the time to be selfish. This is the time to think about our communities and families.”

The vast majority of new infections in Australia reported today, 894 in number, are in Sydney.

A demonstration was also held in the city of Brisbane, Queensland – which dispersed quietly. No closure was imposed in the city.

It should be noted that according to a poll conducted in late July, only 7% of Australians support the protesters.

Only about a third of Australians over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated. However, the number of people infected in Corona in the country is relatively low compared to other developed countries – about 43,000 people are infected and 978 die.