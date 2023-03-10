Atmospheric river threatens California with flooding amid snow and heavy rain

Some California mountain towns are buried in snow from cold weather storms A warm and dangerous storm began moving into the state on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, wind and snow and raising concerns about widespread flooding.

The storm, known as Atmospheric River, brought rain along the coast late Thursday morning and was expected to intensify and push inland throughout the day and into Friday. That will melt low-lying snow and cause flooding Thursday through Friday, forecasters said. Rain will continue in parts of the state through the weekend before another atmospheric river approaches next week.

Forecasters too warned “Excessive amounts of heavy snow” in the mountains of northern and central California through Friday.

By Thursday evening, parts of the state had already recorded two inches of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist David Roth said by phone.