A powerful storm swept across the South on Friday, killing at least 12 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials urged residents to use caution as downed power lines and uprooted trees pose lingering threats.

Heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes damaged homes and businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, the Carolinas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Kentucky was hit particularly hard by the storms, which killed at least five people in the state and left about 370,000 customers without power as of Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference. In Tennessee, nearly 100,000 customers were without power as of Saturday. According to the resistance.us.

Mr. Beshir said. Power outages are affecting water systems, with more than 1,800 residents under a boil water advisory, he said.