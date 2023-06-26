At least 1 person dead after tornado in Indiana

At least one person was killed and another injured as storms battered southern Indiana and parts of the Ohio River Valley on Sunday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

An official in Martin County, Ind., said one person was dead and another injured, but that responders were searching for victims and clearing trees from roadways. A tornado is suspected but not yet confirmed by meteorologists. “It’s out here in the middle of the woods,” Mandy Wolf, director of the county’s emergency response team, said by phone. “It’s a mess.”

In Johnson County, at least one tornado is possible near the town of New Whiteland, said Chad Swain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “We have other potential tornadoes, one in Martin County and one in Monroe County,” said Mr. Several homes were severely damaged, Swain said.

In northern Indiana, Porter County officials said Severe weather at a local BP refinery triggered an unplanned gas flare at the facility. Crews are managing the situation and there is no immediate danger to the community, officials said.