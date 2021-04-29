Asia Pacific to Hold 40% Share in Moving Walkways Market Industry, Fact.MR Study

Heightened investments in the construction and infrastructure sector are anticipated to spur the moving walkways market growth over the forecast period. Proliferating construction in airports for long, as well as short-haul flights, is driving demand for moving walkways. Further, airport moving walkways are poised to hold a prominent market share owing to its easy operability vis-a-vis that of constant moving walkways. These moving walkways variants reduce the time of passengers at the airport terminals owing to high speed vis-a-vis conventional moving walkways. These products have acceleration and deceleration stages that gives passengers flexibility at the start and end point of the auto walks. Fact.MR projects that the global moving walkways market is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4604

The development of smart cities and buildings, where moving walkways are witnessing rampant adoption in subway systems is propelling the growth of the market. The development of smart cities, that have AI & IoT (Artificial Intelligence & Internet of Things) integration, is broadening the scope for moving walkways. An increasing number of shopping malls and shopping complexes are also fueling the demand for moving walkways. Installation of moving walkways in exhibition halls and art galleries, where viewers can view the exhibition by standing over the moving walkways is a growing trend for commercial moving walkways.

Key Takeaways of Global Moving Walkways Market

Airport moving walkway is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period and is estimated to account for 65% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by the end of 2029

Horizontal moving walkways are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.1%, owing to an increase in the construction of new airports and redevelopment of existing airports

Asia Pacific is foreseen to maintain its hegemony during the assessment period, accounting for more than 40% of the share in the global market

Moving walkways are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1 Bn by the end of forecast duration

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4604

“The construction of new airport projects and revamping of old airports is foreseen to offer new growth prospects for moving walkway manufacturers” says the Fact.MR analyst

Contracts and Agreements to Remain Key Forte of Competitors

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Kone Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Fujitec, ThyssenKrupp AG. Hyundai Elevator Company, Toshiba Corporation, Sigma Elevator Company, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd, Kleemann Hellas SA, Gulf Elevator & Escalator Co. Ltd., and others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on contracts & agreements as a key strategy to strengthen their global presence. For instance, in May 2019, ThyssenKrupp airport solution has been awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of 90 passenger boarding bridges with more than 500 aircraft support units, 234 elevators, 105 escalators, and 52 moving walkways across the Doha gateway.

Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4604/S

Find More Valuable Insights on Moving Walkways Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global moving walkways market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on moving walkways market based on by application (public transit, airports, retails, institutional and others), by installation (horizontal and inclined), by speed (constant moving walkways, and accelerating moving walkways), by type (belt type and pallet type), across seven major regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com