Apple is also postponing its return to offices – to January

Apple is postponing its return to offices at least until January in light of the spread of the Corona Delta variant, the Bloomberg agency reported today.

The technology giant was one of the first companies to postpone returning to the offices, when in July it informed employees that the return to the offices had been postponed from September to October. Now Apple is again postponing the return date to offices – to 2022.

The company planned for employees to return to offices for three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while working from home on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Apple employees were also told by the human resources department that the company does not believe it will be forced to close its offices and stores. The technology giant has recommended that employees get vaccinated, although it does not make this a condition for returning to the offices – unlike, for example, Google.

Apple also announced that it will confirm the return to the offices about a month before the planned date.