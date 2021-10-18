Apple Expected to Unveil New Macs with More Powerful Chips

An Apple logo hangs over the passageway to the Apple store on fifth Avenue in the Manhattan district of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oct 18 (Reuters) – Analysts anticipate Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to reveal new Mac PCs all the more remarkable processor chips at an occasion that will be streamed later Monday.

Bloomberg has recently revealed that Apple intends to deliver two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The Cupertino, California-based organization presented some new PC models last year that interestingly utilized its “Mac Silicon” chips, which it said would be staged into the organization’s work area and PC arrangement throughout two years.

Before Monday, Apple’s most remarkable PCs actually depended on chips from Intel Corp (INTC.O). The organization has effectively positioned an original in-house-planned M1 chip into some MacBooks just as its Mac Mini and iMac work area machines, yet the new bigger MacBook Pro models are relied upon to include a second, more impressive age of the organization’s chip.

The new chip, alongside an overall ascent in PC deals as representatives and understudies loaded up on tech equipment to work and gain from home, incited a blast in Mac deals during the pandemic. Income rose 11% to $28.6 billion in Apple’s monetary 2020, even as iPhone income declined 3%.

The normal MacBook Pro presentation comes a long time after Apple updated its iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad setup.

A few examiners trust Apple on Monday will likewise refresh its AirPods remote ear buds, however gossipy tidbits about an update have coursed in front of other Apple occasions this year without happening. Extra gadgets like AirPods will in general be huge merchants during Christmas shopping seasons and have become one of Apple’s quickest developing classifications, with its home and frill fragment becoming 25% to $30.6 billion in Apple’s monetary 2020.

Revealing by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr