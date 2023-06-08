Annecy France knife attack: Six injured, including children, officials say

Emergency services are seen near the scene of the attack in Annecy.





Six people, including children, were injured in a stabbing attack in Annecy in southeastern France on Thursday, local authorities said.

According to Haute-Savoie province, four children suffered injuries following the incident. All the injured were taken to hospital.

“Emergency services and security forces intervened very quickly,” a statement from the province said.

Local authorities earlier said at least eight people were injured.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Bourne will travel to Annecy on Thursday with Interior Minister Gérald Tarmanin, the interior ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the nation is in shock” following the attack.

“Absolute cowardice this morning in the park at Annecy. Children and adults are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the emergency services,” Macron tweeted.

Health Minister Francois Brown tweeted that her thoughts were with the knife victims. “All my thoughts immediately go out to those injured and their loved ones in Annecy by a man armed with a knife,” Brown tweeted.

“I commend the quick mobilization of emergency services, especially the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) to take care of the victims.”

A minute’s silence was observed in the French National Assembly for those injured in the attack.

