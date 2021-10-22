Ananya Panday: Anti-drugs agency questions Bollywood actress

India’s enemies of medications organization is addressing Bollywood entertainer Ananya Panday only weeks after it captured genius Shah Rukh Khan’s child for purportedly doing sporting medications.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not said that her doubting is straightforwardly connected to Aryan Khan’s capture.

It has likewise not clarified why Panday has been called to its office in Mumbai for a second day straight.

Aryan Khan, 23, has denied the claim against him.

Ms Panday has not offered any expression about the NCB’s summons to her.

Aryan Khan was removed a voyage transport that was venturing out from Mumbai to the province of Goa on 2 October. The NCB charged him under laws “identified with ownership, utilization and offer of unlawful substances”.

His legal advisor Satish Manshinde said that there was “no proof that he had burned-through any medications” and “no medications were found in his ownership”.

However, a court in Mumbai on Wednesday dismissed his bail briefly time. His capture and presently the request to Ms Panday are overwhelming media features in India.

A few specialists have censured the extreme media “bazaar” on these cases. A previous top cop let the BBC know that these “youngsters are being dealt with like lawbreakers even before they have been seen as blameworthy”.

“Marching them before the media like hoodlums doesn’t help anybody and this carnival should stop,” he said.

Numerous Bollywood entertainers and TV characters have been under a microscope since last year in what had all the earmarks of being an examination concerning cases of broad medication use in the Hindi entertainment world.

In 2020, the opiates organization addressed something like four entertainers, including Deepika Padukone, yet none have been blamed for any bad behavior.

They likewise captured entertainer Rhea Chakraborty in September last year for supposedly purchasing drugs for her entertainer sweetheart, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mr Rajput, 34, was discovered dead in his level on 14 June. Police at the time said he had ended his own life. Yet, the case took a surprising turn when his family blamed Ms Chakraborty for abetment to self destruction, starting a long time of media inclusion and theory.

Ms Chakraborty, who had denied any bad behavior, was let out of prison a month after her capture.

