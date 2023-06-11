Amanda Nunes dominates Irene Aldana; Charles Oliveira ends Peneil Dariush’s winning streak

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 10: (RL) Amanda Nunes of Brazil beats Irene Altana of Mexico in a women’s bantamweight title fight during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Juffa LLC)

UFC 289 turned out to be a night to remember as the GOAT walked away with his two title belts after another dominant performance.

The legendary Amanda Nunes captured the UFC 289 title at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making her opponent Irene Aldana look like she didn’t belong, and then retired as the greatest female fighter of all time.

After regaining the belt last summer and avenging a submission loss to Juliana Pena, Nunes won her first bantamweight title on Saturday with a unanimous decision against Altana. Nunes won every round on all three judges’ scorecards. Later, he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts with a smile on his face during a post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Saturday’s pay-per-view also includes the highly anticipated matchup between Charles Oliveira and Peneil Dariush. On paper, the lightweight showdown was the most interesting and exciting fight of the evening, and it delivered.

Oliveira, a former UFC lightweight champion, has bounced back from losing his title to Islam Makache last October, finishing Dariush in the first round entering the bout on an eight-fight winning streak.

Here’s how the night went:

UFC 289 Live Tracker

UFC 289 main card results

• Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches) at 4:10 of R1

• Welterweight: Mike Malott def. Adam Fugit by submission (Guillotine) at 1:06 in R2

• Lightweight: Don Ike def. Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Perrault def. Eric Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 289 preliminary results

• Middleweight: Nasordin Imavov vs. Chris Curtis ends in a no contest (accidental interference)

• Women’s flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

• Bantamweight: Ayman Zahabi def. Best KO by KO at 1:04 of R1

• Featherweight: Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 39-28)

UFC 289 preliminary results

• Flyweight: Steve Erzek def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

• Women’s strawweight: Diana Belpita def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)