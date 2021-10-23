Alex Quiñónez: Ecuador sprinter shot dead

One of Ecuador’s most popular competitors, Alex Quiñónez, has been shot dead.

He was shot alongside someone else outside a retail plaza in the city of Guyaquil on Friday night. A rationale isn’t yet clear.

Recognitions have been pouring in for Mr Quiñónez, 32, who was portrayed by Ecuador’s sports alliance as the country’s most noteworthy runner.

President Guillermo Lasso guaranteed that those behind the killing will be found and rebuffed.

It comes following a 60-day cross country highly sensitive situation came into power in Ecuador on Monday because of a flood of brutal wrongdoing.

Official figures propose the quantity of murders in the initial eight months of this current year are twofold those in a similar period last year.

“With incredible trouble, we affirm the homicide of our athlete Alex Quiñónez,” the Sports Ministry reported on Twitter.

“We have lost an incredible athlete, somebody who permitted us to dream, who moved us….he was the best runner this nation delivered.”

Mr Quiñónez won bronze in the 200 meters at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. He was suspended before the Tokyo Olympics because of “break of his whereabouts commitments”.

President Lasso tweeted his sympathies.

“May he find happiness in the hereafter. The people who end the existences of Ecuadoreans won’t stay unpunished,” he said.

This is the second killing of a global competitor this month.

Agnes Tirop, a Kenyan sprinter who as of late broke the ladies just 10km street race world record, was wounded to death in her home. Her significant other has been captured on doubt of homicide.