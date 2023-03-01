After a disputed election, Tinubu announced his election as president of Nigeria

ABUJA, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s electoral commission on Wednesday declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu president after a disputed weekend election that was boycotted by the two main opposition parties.

Tinubu’s victory widens the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party’s grip on power in Africa’s leading oil producer and most populous nation, although he has received many challenges from President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The former governor of commercial hub Lagos polled 8.79 million votes, ahead of main opposition rival Atiku Abubakar’s 6.98 million votes. Peter Opie, a popular foreigner among young voters, won 6.1 million votes.

Nigerian electoral law states that a candidate can win by winning more votes than his rivals, with at least 25% of the two-thirds votes cast in 36 states and in the federal capital, Abuja, Tinubu managed to do just that.

