Adnan Syed’s murder accused in ‘serial’ case reinstated by court, orders fresh trial

A Maryland appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the host of the “Serial” podcast, who was acquitted last year after 23 years in prison for killing his former high school girlfriend.

A Maryland appeals court ruled in September that a trial court had violated the rights of Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, to have Mr. Syed was notified to attend the trial when a judge vacated his conviction.

At 2-to-1 ConclusionThe Court of Appeals reversed the trial court. Mr. Mr. Unlike the previous hearing, which would have given Lee enough notice to appear in person, he joined via Zoom.

Mr. Syed, 41, did not decide whether to return to prison immediately because the appeals court suspended its ruling for 60 days, giving both sides time to consider next steps, Mr. said David Sanford, one of Lee’s attorneys. .