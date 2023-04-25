Aaron Rodgers: The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have reached a trade deal to send the four-time MVP to the Jets.

(CNN) The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to trade the longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, Packers general manager Brian Gudkunst told reporters Monday.

Gutekunst said the trade has not yet been finalized as both sides work out the details, but he expects the trade to close soon.

The long-awaited trade reportedly sent the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player to the Jets along with the Packers’ 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN And NFL Network.

The Packers will receive the Jets’ 13th overall pick in this month’s draft, one of the Jets’ second-round picks, and their 2024 first-round draft pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive plays this season. , ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Rodgers, 39, spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Packers, where he led the team to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

During a routine appearance “The Pat McAfee Show” In March, Rodgers said his desire was to continue playing in the NFL, specifically for the Jets.

“(From) my side — love, appreciation and thanks for everything that Green Bay has done for me. So much love and thanks and hearts open for Packers fans and what that means for their quarterback,” he said in March. “And the reality of the situation — it’s — the Packers want to continue. They’ve let me know that in so many words. … They’ve let other people know it in direct words. .

“I still have that fire and I want to play and I want to play in New York and it’s just a matter of doing it at this point.”

CNN has reached out to the Packers and Jets for more information.

Rodgers won MVP awards in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

Despite all the individual success, Rodgers and the Packers failed to win more championship rings, overcoming several painful playoff losses over the years.

In recent years, Rodgers has expressed displeasure with events in Green Bay, from his lack of offensive weapons to work with to drafting his apparent successor, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Rodgers has indicated on more than one occasion that retirement is an option Visited a dark place This season he seeks clarity on his future.

Although his ability to evade on-rushing defenders has diminished with age, Rodgers has made up for it with his accuracy and bravery, while he has a knack for manipulating defenses to his will.

Last season, the Packers got off to a rough start, but Rodgers led the team to a 4-8 record on a four-game winning streak and into the playoffs in a Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Green Bay lost 20-16 to end the Packers’ season.