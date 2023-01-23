A second trial found four more oath-keepers guilty of sedition

WASHINGTON — After the 2020 election defeat, Donald J. Four members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia were found guilty of treason on Monday for trying to keep Trump in office, nearly two months after the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes. was He was convicted of the same offense in a separate trial in November.

A jury in federal district court in Washington found all four defendants guilty of two separate conspiracy counts.

The defendants – Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo – first accused Mr. Rhodes and other members of the group were indicted. However, due to congestion in the courtroom, the hearing of the case by Judge Amit B. Mehta was adjourned as a separate hearing.

The jury returned the verdict after about 15 hours of deliberations over three days, and it came as a parallel sedition trial for members of another far-right group, the Proud Boys, who joined the mob outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He continued to play In the same court.