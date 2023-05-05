A school bus-sized asteroid is coming almost as close to the moon as Earth

The asteroid is estimated to pass by Earth on Wednesday.

According to NASA, an asteroid the size of a school bus will fly past Earth on the far side of the moon on Wednesday.

An asteroid with an orbit larger than Earth’s will come within 270,000 miles. The Moon is 238,900 miles from Earth.

Asteroid — 2023 HV5 — 41 feet in size, approx NASA’s lab.

According to the agency’s calculations, the asteroid is moving at a speed of 8.9 kilometers per second, or 5.53 miles per second.

HV5 isn’t the only asteroid passing Earth this week.

The next-closest asteroid, the size of a house, will be 397,000 miles away. It will approach Earth on Thursday.

NASA

NASA has discovered 31,831 near-Earth asteroids of all sizes.

Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun like planets.

As of May 2, NASA has discovered 851 asteroids larger than 1 kilometer, or 0.62 miles. 50 asteroids to be discovered According to NASA.

In the past 30 days, 10 asteroids have passed closer to Earth than the Moon, according to NASA. In the last 365 days, 103 asteroids passed closer to the Earth than the Moon.