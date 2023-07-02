A major crack in the Carowinds roller coaster prompts its shutdown in North Carolina

A roller coaster at an amusement park in Charlotte, NC, was shut down Friday after a visitor spotted a large crack in one of the ride’s pillars.

Carowinds amusement park said it has closed the coaster, known as Fury 325.

Park spokeswoman Courtney McCarry Weber said the ride will be closed as crews make repairs. North Carolina Department of Labor spokeswoman Erin Wilson said Sunday that its Bureau of Elevator and Amusement Equipment “will investigate and plan to be in Carowinds on Monday.”

Jeremy Wagner, who was at the park with his daughter, son, daughter-in-law and his son’s friend on Friday, videotaped the crack.