A key inflation gauge cooled in May, as the Federal Reserve welcomed the news

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure cooled in May, a mildly encouraging message that could give policymakers hope that price increases will remain modest — albeit a slow pace of progress.

Although overall inflation has eased in recent months, central bank officials are closely monitoring the “core” level of the personal consumption expenditure index, which cuts out grocery and gas costs, which they think provides a better signal of how price increases may be shaped. In the coming months and years. Caught up in the action A higher level and is descending steadily.

In May it is moderate – but not severe. Excluding food and fuel, prices rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier. That would have been in line with the previous month, compared with a forecast for a 4.7 percent increase.

Core inflation from December 2022 is between 4.6 and 4.7 percent, below its peak of 5.4 percent last year, but still above the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target. Its persistence worries policymakers, who have raised interest rates for more than a year in an effort to curb rapid inflation.