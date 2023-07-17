5 killed in flash floods in suburban Philadelphia

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding wreaked havoc across the Northeast over the weekend, killing five people in Pennsylvania, grounding flights at major airports in the New York metropolitan area and downing power lines. In one part of Long Island, five inches of rain fell in less than two hours.

“We’re in a very volatile weather situation,” said state Gov. Kathy Hochul, who warned of the dangers of driving under flash flood conditions. “Your car can go from safe to dead.”

The toll is the worst in Philadelphia’s northern suburbs at Washington’s Crossing, famous for where George Washington crossed the Delaware River in 1776. On Saturday evening, 11 cars were inundated, three of which were washed away. .

A family visiting from Charleston, SC encountered severe flooding on Washington Crossing Road when they went to a barbecue, officials said.